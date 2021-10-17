The Police in Kabale District is investigating unclear circumstances under which a 55-year-old was killed by the yet to be Known assailants.

The deceased is Milton Twikyirize a resident of Nyakabungo cell, Mwanjari ward, southern division in Kabale district who according to the Police had injuries on the forehead.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson confided to this reporter that on Saturday, October 16th 2021 around morning hours, the deceased left home for work as usual in town according to the wife Barigye Mary.

Barigye told Police that her husband never turned home until Sunday morning 17th October 2021 at around 7 Am when he was found dead in Rwamukundi cell, Mwanjari ward Southern division in Kabale district.

Maate says that Police was notified, proceeded to the scene, took statements from witnesses to help in investigations and the deceased’s body was taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The Regional PRO who told this reporter that inquiries are ongoing to have the culprits arrested asks whoever may be having information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to volunteer it so that they are brought to book.

A case of suspected murder has since been registered at Kabale central Police Station under reference number CRB 880/2021.