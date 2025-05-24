President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the church for what he described as a significant transformation from being part of the problem to now being a cornerstone of peace, responsibility and spiritual progress in Uganda.

He made the remarks today while officially closing the Light Up Uganda for Jesus Mission Convention at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The five-day spiritual gathering, which began on May 19th, 2025 , was hosted by Pastor Patience Rwabwogo , the Lead pastor of Covenant Nations Church, under the theme: “The Crossing”.

The convention drew thousands of faithful from across the country for prayer, worship, and a renewed call to national transformation through faith.

The day’s preaching was delivered by guest speaker Bishop LaDonna Osborn, who emphasized peace, leadership responsibility, and togetherness among Ugandans.

Drawing from Philippians 4:5 and Ephesians 2:10, she reminded the nation’s leaders and citizens alike of their divine purpose.

“We are His workmanship, urging all believers to live out their calling with love and unity,” she declared.

The convention also included powerful intercessory prayers specifically dedicated to the Central Region, focusing on spiritual revival, social healing, and national stability.

President Museveni who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports , Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni said : “I congratulate Patience and her church for this great effort, and I will say why later.”

He emphasized that for a long time, churches and religious institutions had contributed to divisions within Uganda and elsewhere, citing historical examples of sectarianism.

“I want to congratulate the churches because it seems you are improving. Remember, the churches were part of the problem in Europe and certainly here in Uganda. Because of narrow-mindedness, both the churches and the Muslims were part of the problem,” he said.

President Museveni reflected on Uganda’s past, where religion was a basis for political affiliation during the 1962 elections, leading to entrenched divisions.

“One party was for the Catholics, another for the Protestants, and another for the Baganda. The peace we are enjoying in Uganda now is because we rejected that rubbish,” he said.

The President also credited the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for refusing to adopt the divisive politics of religious denominations and emphasized Africa’s deep roots and resilient societies that existed long before the arrival of foreign religions.

“African societies are ancient four and a half million years old. Islam came in 1841, Anglicanism in 1877, and Catholicism in 1879. Yet within ten years, they were already fighting each other using guns: Protestants backed by England, Catholics by France, and Muslims by Turkey,” he said.

President Museveni, who said he took a personal interest in Christianity, outlined six core values he drew from the Bible that have guided his beliefs and leadership.

“Number one is resurrection. Traditional religion wasn’t clear on this. They said in our language, ‘abaafa tibazooka’ (the dead do not return). But Christianity introduced the idea of life after death,” he said.

He highlighted Jesus’ teachings on love and selflessness as central to his personal philosophy.

“Jesus said love God with all your heart and love your neighbor as yourself. If I had time to start my own church, that is what I would teach,” he said.

President Museveni also praised the parable of the talents for promoting responsibility and productivity, values aligned with the NRM’s development agenda.

“That parable tells people to use their talents, improve their lives, and glorify God. It resonates with what God said in Genesis: ‘Multiply and fill the earth,’” he said.

He strongly emphasized the parable of the Good Samaritan as a rejection of sectarianism and racism, a principle on which the NRM was founded.

“When I see people claiming to be God’s people engaging in discrimination, I am not impressed. The Samaritan was from another religion and tribe, yet he is the one who helped. Where do racists and sectarians place this message of Jesus?” he asked.

Referencing St. Paul, President Museveni denounced laziness and misinterpretations of scripture that undermine the work ethic.

“In the 1960s, some people wrongly said we should live like the birds of the air, which God feeds. But St. Paul said if you don’t work, you shouldn’t eat. Even Jesus worked in Joseph’s carpentry shop,” he said.

His sixth point focused on leading by example and avoiding religious disputes.

“Let your light shine before men so they see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven. Instead of fighting over who is right, just live rightly. You don’t know what God said for sure, so don’t waste time on controversies,” he said.

The President urged religious leaders to acknowledge both the positive and negative aspects of tradition, pointing out that not everything inherited should be accepted.

“We rejected homosexuality, so you can’t say all traditional practices are correct. You must sift the good from the bad,” he said.

He expressed deep personal joy over the role of Pastor Patience, who became the first preacher in his (President Museveni) family.

“I am very happy with Patience. She is the first preacher in our family. The missionaries came to our area in 1877. My great-grandfather didn’t join the church, nor did my grandfather. It was only my father, my mother, and I who joined in 1947. This is the first time we have a pastor in the family. I’m looking forward to seeing her become a bishop. Maama is also very happy,” he said.

Additionally, President Museveni reaffirmed his Biblical understanding and the importance of tolerance.

“Jesus said there are people pretending to be like you, casting out demons. Should we chase them? He said no if they are not against us, they are with us. I love what Jesus said,” he said.

He thanked Bishop Osborn and the wider religious community for their spiritual leadership and moral clarity in an age of growing Western influence.

“We are very grateful for their spiritual contribution and their friendship. In the West, homosexuals had taken over some churches. So we value this friendship and will work together to push forward the progress of our countries and the work of God. God bless you,” he said.

On her part , the First Lady also hailed Pastor Patience for her unwavering commitment to God’s call, describing her as a faithful servant whose obedience is shaping the spiritual direction of Uganda.

“I congratulate and thank you, Patience, for your willingness to listen to the Lord and follow through with the instructions you hear,” Maama Janet said.

“You are fulfilling what the Lord wants to be done at this particular time and in this particular place,” she said.

“This theme brings tears to my eyes, I believe we are at a destiny-defining moment in our nation’s history,” the First Lady added.

She emphasized that Uganda is undergoing a critical season of transition, one that mirrors the biblical crossing of the Jordan by the children of Israel under Joshua’s leadership.

“Like the Israelites, we are entering a new phase that requires us to leave behind old ways and embrace the responsibilities of a promised future. God is still willing to lead us but we must be willing to obey.”

Maama Janet warned that moments of national transition often attract spiritual resistance.

“The enemy always tries to derail people and nations during times like these. But with unity, prayer, and obedience, we shall prevail.”

Welcoming the American evangelist Bishop Osborn, Maama Janet shared a deeply personal testimony of how her spiritual journey began through LaDonna’s mother, the late Dr. Daisy Osborn.

“She led me through the sinner’s prayer and left me with a book that repeated it. That encounter opened my heart to the knowledge of God and changed my life forever. Consequently, all our children were introduced to that same knowledge,” she recalled.

She described the Osborn family as “friends of Uganda when Uganda had very few friends” and said the seeds they planted through evangelism have outlived them.

“That Bishop LaDonna Osborn is our guest speaker today is not a coincidence. It is a divine orchestration.”

Drawing from Joshua chapter 3 the anchor scripture for the convention, Maama Janet laid out three spiritual principles necessary for Uganda’s successful transition: Priesthood, Covenant and Consecration.

“The Priesthood that led the crossing then, is today’s Church of Jesus Christ. You must stand united in servant leadership, leading the people with humility and prayer especially as the country enters the election season.”

She urged pastors and spiritual leaders to stay on their knees in intercession, just as the Israelite priests stood firm in Jordan until the last person had crossed.

“Uganda will be blessed by priests who remain in prayer as the nation moves forward.”

“We are covenant people, that is our assurance that even in times of shaking, our destiny is secure because God has already given us the promise,” she said.

Maama Janet also reminded believers that the covenant journey didn’t begin in Joshua, but in Genesis with the call of Abraham.

“Joshua told the Israelites, ‘Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do mighty things among you.’ This is our moment to repent and return to righteousness,” she said.

She called on Ugandans to lay aside pride, unforgiveness, anger, and greed.

“Unity gives us strength to fight a common enemy. A house divided cannot stand. If we honour God and honour each other, the Lord will command a blessing even in life forevermore.”

Despite the challenges Uganda may face, the First Lady expressed confidence that the country will cross into its destiny.

She praised the Kampala Mission’s program for its powerful teachings on leadership, stewardship, family, and discernment.

“Thank you, Patience, for the topics you’ve chosen. Your conviction is stirring hearts across Uganda and beyond.”

The First Lady also thanked President Museveni for his consistent support of the mission and the younger generation.

“You can all testify that Mzee always sets aside time from his busy schedule to attend these conventions. He fears and loves God. He loves his children and all the children of Uganda. Thank you, Mzee, for being a good father and a model of commitment,” she concluded.

Pastor Patience gave a deeply emotional reflection on what she called a “life-altering encounter with the Lord,” declaring that Uganda is witnessing a season of divine restoration and healing.

“We started in Masindi,and the Lord led us here. Everywhere He sent us there has been healing, deliverance, restoration, forgiveness. This week, we encountered God in this land. We are forever changed,” she said.

Pastor Patience described the atmosphere as one thick with the presence of God, a week marked by breakthroughs that words could barely contain.

“It’s hard to capture in words what has transpired. Words can’t do justice to what God has done. From Monday, we didn’t know what to expect, but the Lord has gone beyond our expectations,” she added.

She described the spiritual tone of the week as one of deep deliverance and emotional healing.

“There were burdens, pain, heaviness but by the end, there was joy.”

“The work has been so deep and so sacred. I didn’t recap it. Instead, we created a digital channel where all the messages are available for anyone who wants to return to what God has spoken,” she said.

Pastor Patience reminded the congregation of God’s eternal power to triumph over all darkness.

“The Lord has done the impossible. His light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has never overcome it.”

Pastor Patience also paid tribute to those who stood behind the scenes especially her husband, Mr. Odrek Rwabwogo.

“He’s been the most vulnerable player on this team. Without him, I couldn’t have done this. He has been my shock absorber quietly carrying the weight and the reality of the past three years. I thank him deeply,” she said.

“To my family and friends , children, thank you. To our co-hosts and every partner who supported this work thank you for making this possible,” she said.

In a deeply moving tribute, Pastor Patience honoured President Museveni and Maama Janet for their consistent spiritual covering and support across multiple missions.

“This is the sixth mission I’ve attended, and they’ve always made time to come. They are our David and Esther. God loved Uganda and His Church and chose you to shepherd His people,” she said .

“Through you, the Gospel has advanced. The Church has grown stronger. I pray the Lord grants you many more years to enjoy the fruits of your labour.”

In attendance were also religious leaders, including, Rev. Canon Michael Lubowa , Bishop of Central Buganda Diocese, Bishop David Kiganda , Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga, Pastor Robert Kayanja, Dr. Joseph Sserwadda, among others.