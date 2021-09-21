Businessman Francis Onebe has been remanded to Kitalya Prison over the alleged murder of his wife Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio.

On Tuesday, Onebe was arraigned before Makindye Magistrates court together with Bonny Oriekot, a private security guard and charged with the murder of Asio.

The duo was not allowed to plead to the charges since they are capital in nature and are only triable by the High Court.

The state prosecutor Lydia Nakato told court that investigations into the case are still ongoing and asked for more time.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The, Makindye Chief Magistrate, Sarah Ann Basemera adjourned the case to September 30 for mention.

Background:

Asio went missing nine months ago but in early September, herbdecomposing body was found in a septic tank at their marital home in Munyonyo, a Kampala suburb.

Last week, police made a breakthrough when they interrogated security guard Oriokot, who insisted that her husband Onebe-an accountant knew where she was.

Detectives then raided the couple’s home at Kaggwa Rise, Lower Mawanga village, in Munyonyo where a decomposed body was retrieved from a septic tank. Police drew blood samples from Asio’s daughter identified as Ivy and results turned out positive.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed that indeed DNA samples matched Ivy’s blood cells and the doubts on whether the body was of Asio ended.

Asio was the chief executive of Pentagon Security Services Ltd, which reportedly employs up to 5,000 private guards. She also owned another business in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where she commuted regularly.