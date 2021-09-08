The head of the UPDF recruitment team Ntungamo Brigade Unit Col Kutesa Kosia has warned Ugandans to avoid forging academic papers and misconduct as they attempt to join security forces that they risk being arrested.

Col Kutesa noted that security forces in Uganda consider decent and well behaved people rather than bad-behaved citizens as it was in the past.

He tasked parents to groom their children well if they are to serve their country diligently in future.

While conducting a three day recruitment exercise of Local Defence Unit-LDU in seven districts on Tuesday, he noted that the exercise progressed well and turnout was big.

Col Kutesa noted that new recruits must be physically and medically fit to avoid disqualification from joining the force.

Thousands of young people turned up as the UPDF started the recruitment exercise for Local Defense Unit personnel in south western districts of Ntungamo, Rukunguri, Kabale, Rubanda, Rukiga, Kanungu and Kisoro at Booma grounds Ntungamo District where 480 recruits will be selected.

However, at least 10 youths were turned away due to medical and physical reasons and one person named Akanyijuka Julius from Kisoro was arrested due to failure to produce academic papers.

According to the Ntungamo deputy Resident District Commissioner

Byarugaba Isaiah Kanyamahaane, the energetic, patriotic Ugandans had

turned up in big numbers showing zeal to serve their country.