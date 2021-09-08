CBS FM’s DJ Emma has passed on.

DJ Emma real name Emmanuel Masega died on Wednesday morning.

He was popular for his evening cruise programme and his niche for oldies music.

In his mourning message, the Katikiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga said DJ Emma a hardworking employee who loved his job.

We have lost our employee on CBS 89.2 Emmanuel Masega popularly known as DJ Emma. He has been a good employee, hardworking and he loved his job. I send my condolences to his family and friends. May his Soul Rest In Peace. CPM,”Katikkiro Mayiga said.

Other Ugandans has since mourned him:

Kuku Wazabanga-” With the death of Dj Emma comes the near death of oldies nites.That guy literally ran all oldies nites in suburban Kampala.I actually donno wat bars and biduula will be like upon opening kuba ba Dj kati batandise kuffa ate abalala badda mukuzimba.”

Harold Kaija-” This is to heavy!! At mid night God call Emma to heaven.I loved his Traffic Jam Melodies on 89.2fm. He knew my music and whenever he played one of my songs, he would send me great.We used to meet every Wed evening while he was leaving the studio and we were entering the studio for Kiriza Oba Gana.He lost a daughter some time back and I have never seen a man breakdown like Emma did.Fare well. A very jolly, down to earth and charming man.”

Zanie Brown-“Kitalo nyo!!He was a gift to the entertainment industry. Such a kind man. May your soul rest in peace.Dj Emma.”

Dr Hilderman- “OH what a sad morning. RIP Dj Emma……..you have done alot for the entertainment world brother. Kitalo nnyo banange.”