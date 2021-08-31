At least four people have died after consuming local brew commonly known as “Waragi” aka Omukuranza in Nyakishenyi sub-county Rukungiri district.

The Nyakishenyi Sub County Chairperson Wednesday Twinomujuni told our reporter that the local Waragi is made from unidentified chemicals which are later mixed up with normal crude Waragi.

Twinomujuni says that so far four people have lost lives after it’s consumption within period of three months.

The sub county chairperson says that the man identified as Tabaruka Jabel used to vend the said liquor from Kamwezi to Nyakishenyi and other parts of Kinkizi, the activity he modified to better quality now.

According to Twinomujuni, Omukuranza is currently being brewed in the villages of omukagaana, Kakyenkye, Bikongozo, Katonya, Kiganda and other parts of Nyakishenyi Sub County.

He said after identifying people who were selling the said liquor on Friday, two escaped and one was caught red handed and he had eight Jerrycans confiscated.

Twinomujuni says the confiscated liquor is currently at Nyakishenyi police post pending UNBS examination.

The chairperson now wants fellow leaders to intervene and fight for the lives of people they represent with the help of police and Resident District Commissioner’s office.