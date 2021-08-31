Drama ensued at Katuna border post on Sunday evening when Ugandan authorities demanded Rwandans to produce exhibits of Waragi and Movit products that the killed Ugandan businessman was smuggling to Rwanda.

Justus Kadogo Kabagambe , 25,who’s now deceased was shot by Rwandans recently as he allegedly attempted to smuggle valuables to Burera district in Rwanda.

According to the Mayor of Burera District Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira, Kadogo was shot dead while carrying with him Movit Products, Waragi, and some drugs which they didn’t identify.

This prompted Ugandan authorities to ask the Rwandan lead investigator for Burera District who identified himself only as Isaac to handover the exhibits the deceased possessed before he was shot dead.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Isaac said the Waragi spilled down in the scuffle with Rwandan soldiers before the deceased was shot dead. Isaac also added that the deceased was carrying Waragi in a polythene bag.

When Ugandan authorities continued to request for the exhibits, he changed his comments and said the deceased was carrying Waragi in a jerry can, that if Uganda wanted it they would handover it later.

However, Ugandan authorities chose to ignore the demand for exhibits, noting that they (Rwandan soldiers) would buy Waragi in Uganda and present it as exhibits.

Isaac was unable to explain whether Movit products, drugs that they accused the deceased of smuggling were also available.

Christopher Beyanga, the brother of the deceased while speaking to our reporter at Katuna border said the deceased was only smuggling a box of Movit Jelly.

Rwanda also accused the deceased of carrying machetes and spears which he used to fight them when he was intercepted. However, Lead Investigator Isaac wouldn’t also explain whether the objects are available as exhibits.

Rwandan authorities were led by the Mayor of Burera District Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira and the Ugandan delegation was led by the Kabale District Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija in receiving the body of Kabagambe.