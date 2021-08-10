The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Tuesday landed in Berlin Germany.

On arrival, the Kabaka was welcomed by some of his subjects who live in the Western European County.

Reports indicate that Kabaka Mutebi is in Germany to receive specialized medical treatment following months of feeling unwell.

During his meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House Lodge Nakasero earlier this month, the Kabaka reportedly told the fountain of honor that he had not been well health-wise and he was planning to travel abroad to seek better treatment.

He also told Museveni that he was to use the same trip to meet and interact with his people who live and work abroad.

In April this year, the Prime Minister (Katikkiro) of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga revealed that Kabaka Mutebi was suffering from allergies.

Addressing the media at Bulange Mengo, Katikkiro Mayiga said the Kabaka had never been poisoned as it was being claimed by some people on social media.

“During his 66th birthday celebrations on Tuesday, many people noticed that Ssabasajja looked unwell. But as you know, in life we face a lot of challenges and now Kabaka is facing a life challenge of allergy. It can be caused by the foods we consume, dust among other things. Due to allergy, the Kabaka finds it difficult to breath especially when putting on a face mask or shield,” Katikkiro Mayiga noted.

“What is being said that Ssabasajja was poisoned is not true and all those social media rumors are baseless. They should be disregarded because if followed they are likely to cause anxiety,” he added.

The Katikkiro further stated that the Kabaka’s health was being managed by appropriate medical experts.

“Ssabasajja is being treated by specialised doctors and we are optimistic that he will be fine.”

The Katikkiro’s remarks followed complaints from a section of social media users who tasked the former to provide details regarding the health condition of the kabaka after making a public appearance during his 66th birthday celebrations at Bulange Mengo where he looked sick and frail.

And when the Katikkiro shared some of the king’s photos on his Facebook page after the celebrations, some netizens asked him to explain what really happened to their cultural leader. Some even went ahead to abuse him.