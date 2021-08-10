The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has dismissed reports that it will be releasing the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results this Friday.

Earlier today reports started making rounds on various media platforms alleging that the UACE results were coming out this week.

However, according to UNEB Spokesperson Jennifer Kalule, the claims are false and should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

“Please disregard messages indicating that the UACE 2020 results will be released this Friday August 13. Its not true,” Ms Kalule said.

“UNEB is currently finalizing with the various quality assurance processes prior to the release of the UACE results,”she added.

Ms Kalule also disclosed that the official release date of the results will be communicated in the due course.