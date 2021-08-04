The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine has condemned the arrest of controversial political activist Fred Kajjubi Lumbuye.

Reports about the Turkey based blogger started making rounds last night. Lumbuye was arrested in Turkey from where he was broadcasting his hard hitting youtube and Facebook videos targeting government of Uganda and Buganda Kingdom officials.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Bobi Wine said the news of Lumbuye’s arrest is a great concern to many Ugandans who support freedom both home and abroad.

“For now, we are working around the clock to establish the facts, and I am grateful to all those who are doing everything to support his case, including our diaspora leadership teams. Our leadership team at home has also engaged the Turkish Embassy on the matter,” the musician turned politician said.

“We all must be very concerned about this development, because as we know many Ugandans only feel safe to criticise the regime in Uganda from a safe distance in countries abroad. The governments of the world ought to protect the rights of political dissidents and exiles who have sought refuge in their countries. Ugandans abroad ought to feel safe,”he added.

Its alleged that unknown people arrested Lumbuye on Tuesday evening. Charges against Lumbuye are yet to be revealed but friends and fans have said he is wanted in Uganda on hateful propaganda against President Museveni’s government.

Lumbuye is the blogger who announced Kabaka Mutebi of Buganda and President Museveni dead, leading to speculation on the health of the principals.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem said Lumbuye was not a special person and should not expect to be treated exceptionally if he broke the law.

“I heard that he has been arrested. And if he’s arrested because of a crime he committed, then he deserves to be arrested because of that crime. Anybody who commits a crime in any country whatsoever will pay the price for committing for breaking the law, including in Uganda. That person you’re talking about is not a special person. Who is he that he can be above the law irrespective of where he’s he is! The law is very clear in all countries; you break the law, you pay the penalty. So if he broke the law then he will pay the price,” the Minister said.

“And I would have thought that every single one of you would be jubilating that this person committed a crime and he’s been arrested and being brought before the court of law but now it seems you’re sympathizing with him.”

Oryem, however disclosed that by morning the Uganda Embassy in Ankara was yet to receive official communication from the relevant law enforcement institutions of Turkey in regard to Lumbuye’s case.