By Salume Among

Tororo district is grappling with increasing cases of teenage pregnancies, alcohol and drug abuse.

Dr. Okoth Obbo, Tororo District Health Officer says the district average prevalence for teenage pregnancies stands at 26% down from 14 % in the last two years. The current average is higher than the Ministry of Health’s national average of 25%.

He says the rate at which more children are produced by teenagers since 2020, is worrying communities in Tororo district.

“it is okay children are at home, but this is a reproductive health challenge, ” Dr. Obbo says while demanding for collective interventions to ease the cases of teenage pregnancies in Tororo district.

Among the most affected areas include Iyolwa, Kwapa, Apetai, Petta and Kisoko, where teenage pregnancies are higher than the district average of 26%.

Close to 80% of parents in Tororo district are worried about the rate of teenage pregnancy as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic according to a survey released by Twaweza in July 2021.

The research findings presented to the Ministry of Health indicate that eight out of ten citizens (79%) say teen pregnancy has become a bigger problem during the Coronavirus pandemic, and half say physical (51%), emotional (51%) and sexual (46%) violence has got worse.

Twaweza’s Sauti Za Wanainchi survey was done in Tororo, Kampala and Kyotera. The findings reflect concerns around the country during the two lockdown periods since 2020.

Marie Nanyanzi, a senior Program officer in charge of Twaweza Sauti Za Wanainchi survey says citizens are also reporting an increase in alcohol consumption (58%) and drug abuse (49%).

According to Nanyanzi, the data being shared were collected in December 2020 from 1,590 respondents and from 768 residents of Kampala, 639 residents of Kyotera and 622 residents of Tororo in June 2021.

Assistant Commissioner Reproductive and Infant Health at the Ministry of Health ministry, Dr. Richard Mugahi said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted service delivery affecting mothers, children and teenagers. He says the issue of teenage pregnancies remains a big challenge across the country when girls are not at school.

“The COVID-19 lockdown data shows young girls are better and safer at schools, ” Mugahi says.

But Demeter Margret Namuyobo, Medical Coordinator Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU) says that with the help of funds from United Nations Funding for Population Activity (UNFPA), together with Tororo district administration, several sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) camps are going to be conducted under strict COVID 19 guidelines. The camps will entail health education, counselling, cervical cancer screening, HIV/AIDS testing and enrolment to family Planning for those who are sexually active and don’t want to get pregnant among other things.

“In order to ease the teenage pregnancy problem with the support of UNFPA, we are going to conduct SRHR camps to target teenagers, young people women, girls and the people with disabilities in Tororo district, ” Namuyobo says.

Jane Acham, a youth focal person in Tororo district says several factors a leading to teenagers getting pregnant during the COVID 19 pandemic and lockdowns.

She cites young girls lured by materials incentives by men in the communities, some girls are promiscuous and some girls were caught off guard after parents sent them to vend merchandise at trading Centre’s in the evenings.