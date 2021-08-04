City businessman Hamis Kiggundu famously known as Ham has forgiven tenants on all his city arcades/malls rent arrears for July.

The move, according to the property mogul is aimed at standing in solidarity with his tenants who had not been working during the just concluded 42 days of Covid-19 lockdown period.

“We welcome you back from the lockdown, Management has taken a decision to waive off your RENT ARREARS for the month of July since the entire country was under lockdown,” Ham told his tenants through his Ham Enterprises in a notice on Tuesday.

“Going forward you are required to pay for the month of August not later than 5th August, 2021. However, you are equally required to fully observe SOPs as provided by the government to encounter the spread of Covid-19. For God and my Country.”

This is not the first time Ham is standing with his tenants in difficult times.

At the end of the first lockdown , the businessman who owns several commercial buildings such as Ham Towers and Ham Shopping Grounds waived off all rent arrears for all his sitting tenants.

“In reference to the current covid-19 situation that has affected all our businesses.Management earlier on shared the loss and wrote off 2 months rental arrears. However,it has come to our attention that majority of your businesses have greatly been affected by covid-19 due to closure of borders and reduced sales,” the management of Ham Enterprises said in a notice to all tenants on last year.

“Management has taken an additional decision to reboot its rental system by writing off all your outstanding rental arrears to zero. Giving you a chance to regain stability in your business as our long time tenants.”