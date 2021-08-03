The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has passed out 85 Company Commanders after undergoing six months of vigorous training at Junior Command and Staff College in Jinja.

Presiding over the ceremony, the UPDF Chief of Staff Land Forces Brig Gen Bob Ogiki who represented the Commander Land Force applauded the officers for their endurance, resilience and commitment which has enabled them to accomplish the tough course.

Gen Ogik urged the graduands to mantain leadership and staff duty skills, Combat tactical knowledge and obedience learnt from this prestigious college because these values will make positive impacts on their lives hence preparing them for any call of duty in any environment and to face any challenges.

“As manoeuvre commanders, be very careful of the current operational environment especially the way you conduct your self in planning and execution of decisions in order to fit in this competitive era with your adversaries” Gen. Ogik advised the graduands.

The Chief Instructor of the college Col. Anech Mubangizi on behalf of the Commandant appreciated them for fulfilling their dream throughout the 24 weeks of emotional and physical stress which was aimed at producing Company Commanders who are equipped with broad leadership skills, conversant with tactical employment, deployment of company and battalion weapons.

The course has developed students knowledge in the art of war, improved leadership qualities and skills, provided them with greater understanding and working relationships among arms and services, focusing them on National and regional challenges among others.

“Mantain the aquaired knowledge and skills through continuous reading and practicing what you have learnt in order to become accountable officers of character, competence and consistence” Col Mubagizi advised graduants.

Best overall student was Capt Ismail Kisitu, Best in field Capt CC Otim, Best in Class Capt. I.K Mugumya and Exemplary leadership Lt Col PR Barigye.

The ceremony was attended by Brig Gen Peter Gaitano Omola the Commander Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre, Brig Agnes Musoke Director Women affairs, Co Saad Katemba the Commandant Non Commissioned Officers Training School among other senior UPDF officers.