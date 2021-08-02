Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia through his Crane Management Services (CMS) has urged tenants on his shopping malls in Kampala to strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by the Ministry of Health as they resume business.

Dr Sudhir’s plea follows President Yoweri Museveni’s last week move of allowing among others Kikuubo trading centre,malls and arcades to resume operations following the expiration of the 42 days of Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Addressing the nation on the progress of Covid-19 fight in the country last Friday, President Museveni said business centres should reopen but under strict observance of SOPs.

Now, CMS has put in place SOPs that must be followed by their tenants as they go about their businesses to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

The shopping malls under Crane Management Limited include; Kampala Boulevard, Eagle Plaza, Hardware Plaza, Market Plaza, Royal Plaza, and The Cube among others.

The conditions put in place at the opened shopping centres are;

1. Wear Your Face Mask

2. Sanitize

3. Observe Social Distance

4. Wash Hands

Accordingly, 24-hr Surveillance has been put in place to ensure compliance to the mentioned SOPs.

About CMS:

With a story that starts in the 90’s, CMS has spent decades defining real estate greatness in Uganda. Since then, CMS has grown to become the leading real estate management company in Uganda and has also spread its wings into Rwanda.

The company which is under Ruparelia Group takes on real estate management service with passion and it will continue to set pace for real estate management in the country.

CMS’ Real Estate Verticals Include: Office space, Retail Space, Commercial Space, Residential Space, Warehousing and Consultancy.