Police have warned Ugandans that the lockdown is still in place and they should wait for the President to address the nation on the way forward.

In his June 18 address on Covid-19, President Yoweri Museveni imposed a 42 day total lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the second wave of the pandemic. The imposed lockdown days end today.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says the lockdown will only be lifted by the President who is expected to update the nation on the Covid-19 fight progress today Friday at 8pm.

“The leadership of the Joint Security Agencies, has noted with serious concern calls by selected politicians, encouraging the public to disregard the lockdown and re-open their businesses and activities. The lifting of the lockdown restrictions without a proper plan, means throwing away all protection, which is very dangerous and risky for the health and safety of Ugandans and visitors in the country,” Enanga said in a statement on Friday.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“We are all aware the pandemic has not disappeared and therefore, need to remain cautious and not lose out on the individual and collective gains we have all made in keeping ourselves and everyone else safe. Let us therefore, wait for the address of H.E. The President and follow the range of options that the government is looking to provide.”

Enanga added that as the Joint Security Agencies, they will continue to strictly enforce the lockdown measures and urged the public to strictly abide by the rules and regulations still in place.