The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has on Friday released the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at State House Nakasero.

Releasing the results, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said the 2020 UCE candidature decreased by 4,324 (-1.3%) from 337,720 in 2019 to 333,396.

Of these, 148,128 (44.4%) were Universal Secondary Education (USE) beneficiaries. The number of females candidates registered is 166,744 (50.01%) and that of males is 166,652 (49.99%).

Odongo also noted that there was a better performance overall compared to 2019 with 312,162 candidates passing compared to 288,387 in the previous year.

He added that girls performed better than boys in English language but the latter outperformed the former in other subjects.

“Female candidates performed better than males in the English Language. In other large entry subjects, male candidates show better performance, with the differences more marked in Mathematics and the Sciences,” Odongo said.

How to check results on Phone:

In your message box, type UCE <space> INDEX NUMBER and send it to 6600.

For example, to check the results of the candidate with index number U1016/001, in your message box, type UCE U1016/001 AND SEND TO 6600.

The user should then receive his/her examination results or registration details instantly. You will receive an SMS at a cost of UGX 500 per candidate