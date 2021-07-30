Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has cautioned President Yoweri Museveni against extending the Covid-19 lockdown because it may lead to protests in the country.

During a news interview on CBS FM on Friday, Lukwago said President Museveni must understand that majority of Ugandans are dying from hunger and before he address the nation today, he must know that citizens are fed up with the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Mr. Museveni has put the entire country in prison without food. The relief fund Madam Nabbanja gave out is too little for someone to think that he has given support to people, therefore, Mr. Museveni must leave Ugandans to go back to work,” the Lord Mayor said.

On 18th June this year, President Museveni imposed the second lockdown of 42 days in the move to stop the spreading of the coronavirus.

However, according to Lukwago the 42 days of lockdown have been a total loss because there is no strategy aimed at helping Ugandans that has been put in place to save lives of people.

“There is no any single project that has been successful in these 42 days as far as prevention of covid-19 is concerned because even the vaccinated people don’t tantamount to 1 million. I can conclude by saying the 42 days were for Gen Museveni and his colleagues. Kampala people have been beaten by the security operatives maybe that is the only thing they have gotten from this lockdown.

“If Gen Museveni wants to test the wrath of Ugandans let him extend this lockdown. I can assure you Ugandans are tired and if he dares to try and extend this lockdown he will see it,” Lukwago warned.