The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has revealed that results of 1,292 candidates.

Releasing the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results on Friday at State House Nakasero, UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said the results are being withheld because of examination malpractice related cases.

“This year, there is a reduction in the cases of examination malpractice compared to last year and previous years,” he said.

The nature of malpractice, Odongo said has mainly been external assistance (assistance given by third parties to the candidates), collusion where candidates are sharing the answers, impersonation, and script substitution among others.

“So, Mama [Janet Museveni], this year, in accordance with Section 5(2)(B) of UNEB Act 2021, 1,292 results will be withheld. This compares to 1,825 in 2019. This is why we are saying, there has been a reduction,” said Odongo.

“As usual, the affected candidates will be given a fair hearing and a final decision made,” he added.

On the other hand, Odongo expressed concern over students performance in science subjects.

“There is an overall improvement in performance in the large entry subjects except in Geography, Chemistry and Biology, although Biology showed a slight improvement at the Distinction 2 level”, he said.

He pointed out that more students still find difficulty in handling the apparatus during practical tests as well as marking and recording observations among other challenges.

Odongo added that candidates showed poor mathematical skills required in calculations, inability to write the correct symbols of elements, formulae of compounds and equations, among others.