The National Unity Platform( NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya has refuted reports that President Yoweri Museveni has appointed him Ambassador.

On Friday, Daily Pepper tabloid (former Red Pepper) in their article titled ‘New Envoys list leaks’,claimed that Rubongoya and Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao had been tipped for ambassadorial roles.

However, Rubongoya has described the report as the ‘biggest joke of all time’.

He said the NRM system has survived all these years by sponsoring propaganda meant to discredit, derail, divide and eventually destroy those who oppose it and that’s why a malicious article has been authored against him.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“When they try to compromise you and you refuse, they resort to lies and blackmail. For avoidance of doubt, this story and many such others are false and they should be treated with the contempt they deserve,” Rubongoya said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“If our mission was to get jobs, we would never have abandoned our good jobs in the first place to focus on the struggle for freedom and democracy. Some of us would never have opted out of the system and decided to fight it! Our mission is to remove a military dictatorship that has ruined our country. We shall stop at nothing until we achieve that mission. Everything else is a diversion,” he added.