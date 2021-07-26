President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has eulogized Prof Anthony Kabanza Mbonye who died on Sunday from Kampala Hospital.

Prof Mbonye, the former director-general health services at the Ministry of Health lost the battle to cancer.

Through his official Twitter handle, Museveni described the death of Prof Mbonye as a big disappointment for the country and all those who knew his work in the medical service.

“I want to express condolences to our incoming Head of Civil Service, Lucy Nakyobe on account of the death of her husband, Dr. Mbonye. His untimely death is a big disappointment for the country and all who know his work in the medical service. He still had a lot to contribute. I salute Lucy Nakyobe because she did everything possible to support him during the time of his sickness. She was always briefing me. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Mr. Museveni tweeted yesterday.

Prof Mbonye has been husband to former State House Comptroller and in-coming head of Public Service, Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye.

Prof. Mbonye, who joined the public service in 1986 left the Ministry of Health as Director-General of Health Services, in 2018, after he opted for early retirement following serious disagreements among the top technocrats.

Born in Rwenkobwa, Ibanda District, Western Uganda, and a graduate of Makerere University, The University of Copenhagen and The University of Liverpool, UK, Prof. Mbonye has authored numerous books in his medical career.