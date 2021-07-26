Police in Rukungiri is investigating circumstances under which a 10 year old child killed his father using a hoe.

The deceased identified as Pius Tugumisirize,33, is a resident of Rwesigiro village Kikarara parish, Rukungiri district.

It’s alleged that on Saturday at around 10pm the deceased developed a quarrel with the wife, a one Ruth Owakubariho aged 29 and as a result, the deceased hit her badly with a hoe on the head and bleed furiously.

After the incident, Tugumisirize took off and hid himself in the park, not knowing that his 10 years old son had picked the same hoe he used to hit the mother and followed him ( the father).

The son later met Tugumisirize hiding and hit him with a hoe which led to his death.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the development.

“The son later went home, informed them of what he did to the father, they went picked and rushed him to a clinic in Kikarara where he died today morning.

“As all this was happening, the woman went and reported a case of domestic violence not knowing the son had followed the father, ” Maate said.