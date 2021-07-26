Police in Rukiga district is investigating circumstances under which a 61 year old man was killed over land wrangle.

The deceased, Mugwanya Kato Ibrahima resident of Kanyeganyega village, Kashakye parish, Kamwezi sub county in Rukiga district was hit on the head using a hoe.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on the 19/7/2021 the deceased found four of his biological sisters tilling his land that was given to him by his late father and when he stopped them,they resisted.

The sisters later picked a quarrel and he was hit by a hoe handle on the fore head that resulted into injuries.

He was taken to Nyakihanga Church of Uganda Health Center II for treatment where he died on Sunday morning.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, one arrest has been made and other three suspects are still at Large.