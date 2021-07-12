Bukoto Central legislator Richard Sebamala has come to the aid of his constituents with a relief fund aimed at supporting the most vulnerable households who unfortunately missed out on the government package.

After President Museveni announced a two-month freeze on active movements of Ugandans across the country, there is been an outcry from millions of people whose lives had never stabilized financially since last year’s lockdown.

This means hunger and other pressing needs in households have constrained families where breadwinners are no longer working after the closure of their sources of livelihood. Among these groups are taxi drivers, boda-boda, salon operators, etc.

The groups, termed vulnerable, especially in urban areas have had their eyes and stomachs looking forward to either government or divine intervention as many of them go without meals for days.

This particular lockdown has however got government, through Prime Minister RObinah Nabbanja, announce a scheme through which some vulnerable households in cities and municipalities get some relief cash amounting to sh100,000.

For constituencies like Bukoto Central in Masaka district, not falling in the categories qualified as cities and municipalities have had to miss out on the Nabbanja offer.

That is why MPs like Sebamala who has extended their handshake to their constituencies come in handy to help out the situation.

Mr Sebamala has this month handed out sh10 million for the benefit of the deserving but not reached households.

The MP donated ugx1 million to boda boda riders around his home area in Senge Wakiso district, and sent sh9 million to be shared among two sub-counties.

The MP said sh1m will be sent to every parish in his constituency. There are nine parishes in Bukoto Central’s two sub-counties.

The funds have been channeled through Mr Mayanja Gordon Sebugwawo, LC3 chairman Kyesiiga and Ms Pauline Nabatanzi his campaign coordinator for Kyanamukaaka sub-county.

Kyesiiga gas four parishes including; Kitunga, Bbuliro, Bugere, and Kyesiiga while Kyanamukaaka sub-county has; Kyantale, Kamuzinda, Zzimwe, Buyaga, and Buyinja.

Mr Sebamala said the funds are part of the DP Cares initiative which supports the vulnerable including HIV/aids, People with Disabilities, boda boda, taxi drivers, private teachers, among others.

Sebamala says many people have been affected by the lockdown and the package he sent back to his constituency might look “small but it comes from the heart.”

“If I was rich, I would give money house by house in my Bukoto central because I know every family is struggling in this period.”

The DP legislator added that he has about 30 villages that need special interventions especially in areas of health, education, water, and electricity cannot wait to see the Covid-19 pandemic coming behind the country and the world at large.