At least five more suspects connected to the attempted murder of Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala have on Thursday been arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrate Court.

Gen Katumba was on June 1, 2021 attacked by assailants along Kisota Road in Kisasi. In the incident, his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo were shot dead whereas Gen Katumba survived with bullet injuries.

The suspects who have appeared before court include: Kagugube Muhammad alias Musiramu alias Mugisha alias Mbavumoja, a 30 year old bodaboda rider of Kikaya, Kanyanya, Kawempe Division, Kampala District; Walusimbi Kamada alias MUDINKA, a 25 year old bodaboda rider, of Nabweru Zone II Kawempe Division, Wakiso District; Walusimbi Siriman Ayub alias Mukwasi Koja a 42 year old, peasant of Kabaganda Village, Kasangati T/C,Wakiso District; Abdulaziz Ramathan Dunku, a 46 year old Tailor and resident of Matuga, Wakiso District and Habib Ramathan Marjan a 50 year old teacher and resident of Lusanja.

This now brings the number of accused persons to seven including Ssembula Hussein Ismail alias Imamu Muto, a 38 year old bodaboda rider of Nakuwade Village, Wakiso District and Nyanzi Yusufu Siraje a 46 year old herbalist and resident of Kyanja Village, all charged with one count of Terrorism, two counts of murder of Nantogo and Kayondo.

They are also accused of two counts of attempted murder of Gen Katumba and his bodyguard Sgt Khalid Kuboit.