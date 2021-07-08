Kabale Central police station on Thursday Morning was greeted with happiness after one of the citizens appreciated their work during this Covid-19 pandemic and donated to them 32 litres of milk.

The good Samaritan identified as Hope Nyetegyereize, the wife to former deputy town clerk the late Reuben Ntegyerize is a resident of Kigongi B” cell Central division Kabale municipality.

While delivery the milk, Nyetegyereize said it’s a gift to the police personnel as a gesture of being appreciative to their work in Kabale regarding the fight against pandemic.

She stressed also how the marijuana smokers commonly known as the ‘maibobos’ who were always hiding in places around her area, were arrested when she notified police and they no longer disturb her.

Police has since called on other good Samaritans to come to their rescue during this Covid-19 lockdown.

“Police management that included the acting Dpc Asp Kisembo, district CID officer D/Asp Ntabu Joel and the PRO among others, appreciated her for her exemplary gesture which is a motivation and promised continuous good service delivery and cooperation to the people of Kabale and Kigezi generally in the fight against crime. The police are asking others to emulate her since United we stand.” Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson said.