President Yoweri Museveni has finally broken silence over death rumours against him.

Speaking on Thursday at the swearing-in of 17 ministers who missed taking oath during the first ceremony that took place last month, Museveni said he is aware of the people on social media falsely announcing him dead but warned that they will be traced and arrested.

“Another problem we need to solve, I don’t think it’s a security problem but it’s a idiotic problem; the social media, it has apparently been saying Museveni is dead. Now the other day when I went to the side of Bombo to lay a foundation people were looking surprised because they had been told by the social media that Museveni is dead or something like that. So the security service needs to solve that problem,” Museveni said.

” The one who tells such a story should be traced.Security should look for you wherever you are. If you’re in Europe then we should denounce you or go to hell,”he added.

Since last month, Some ill intentioned people on social media have been claiming that the President is either severely ill or dead.