Ugandans waiting for the Covid-19 relief fund should be ready to endure the kind of confusion that is embedded in the entire process given the fact that even government is not certain about the exact date beneficiaries will receive the promised money.

This follows the revelation made on Wednesday by the state Minister for Gender, Charles Okello Engola who told the Parliamentary Task Force on Covid-19 that the disbursement of the relief cash will only begin after lists have been displayed for beneficiaries to double-check for confirmation.

Engola told the committee that the money will not be given out on Thursday as earlier communicated.

His statement clearly washed away hopes of Ugandans who have been warming up for the money tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development Betty Amongi informed the country that the money will be disbursed on Thursday. She said money will be sent to the vulnerable families after uploading data of at least half of the targeted beneficiaries (250,553).

“We held a meeting with Kampala town clerks on Monday and they informed us that they were processing their data. The basis of payment is the availability of data supposed to be received from cities and municipalities. As of today (Tuesday) 2 pm, 21,480 names had been uploaded on the system.”

The beneficiaries are expected to receive Shs100, 000 each via mobile money.