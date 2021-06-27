A section of women from Busoga sub region have appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to make changes in the current curfew hours over their men’s inappropriate sexual demands.

In the new changes announced by the president early this month, the 9pm curfew was moved to 7pm.

Woman now say this has kept their men at home from as early as 7pm asking for lovemaking from their stressed and over worked wives without mercy.

In an interview with Busoga one – a local radio station in Jinja, some women have complained that they can no longer manage to stand their idle men’s libido and want the President to revise the curfew hours upwards.

” Our men are no longer working. They stay home all day and when they opt to go out a bit, they are back by 7pm and instantly start asking for love,” one woman complained.

” If the President doesn’t come to our rescue, we shall all be dead by the time the lockdown is lifted,” chipped in another.

The overloaded mothers also complained that while demanding for sex, their husbands are mindless of the existence of the children who are currently out of school.

