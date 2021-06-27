Kabale regional referral hospital has run out of oxygen,as the Uganda continues to battle the lethal second wave of Covid-19.

Currently, ten out of the 96 Covid-19 patients admitted at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital are in the Intensive Care Unit, however, the hospital is facing the challenge of providing oxygen to patients because some of the Oxygen cylinders lack gas flow meters that regulate the flow of the gas.

Paddy Mwesigye, the Assistant Health Officer Kabale district in charge of Child and Maternal Health and the Secretary to the District Covid-19 Taskforce, confirmed that most of the oxygen cylinders are now lying idle and need 100 gas flow meters to be on the safe side.

Mwesigye expresses dismay over the laxity of residents even with such oxygen crisis.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE