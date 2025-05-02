A Worker’s Labour Day Tribute to Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia: A Beacon of Hope in Uganda’s Job Sector By Grace, Front Desk Receptionist at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala



May 1, 2025

Today, as we celebrate Labour Day 2025 across Uganda, I feel deeply honored to share my gratitude for a man who has changed my life and the lives of so many others—my boss, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the Chairman of the Ruparelia Group. In a country where finding a stable job can feel like searching for water in a desert, Dr. Sudhir has been a beacon of hope, creating opportunities that have given people like me a chance to build a future.

I joined Speke Resort Munyonyo two years ago as a front desk receptionist, a job I never thought I’d have the chance to do. Growing up in a small village in Mukono, I watched many of my friends struggle to find work after school. Youth unemployment in Uganda is no secret—newspapers often talk about how hard it is for young people to find decent jobs, with rates hovering around 13-14% in recent years. I feared I’d end up selling vegetables by the roadside, barely making ends meet. But then I heard about openings at Speke Resort, one of Dr. Sudhir’s flagship properties, and my life took a turn for the better.

Working at Speke Resort Munyonyo has been a dream come true. This beautiful place on the shores of Lake Victoria isn’t just a hotel—it’s a hub of opportunity. I’ve seen chefs, gardeners, security guards, and event planners—all of us proud to be part of the Ruparelia Group family. I learned that Dr. Sudhir’s companies employ over 10,000 Ugandans directly, a number that fills me with pride. That’s 10,000 families with food on the table, children in school, and dreams within reach. And this doesn’t even count the thousands more who benefit indirectly—like the taxi drivers who bring guests to our resort or the farmers who supply our kitchens.

Dr. Sudhir’s impact goes beyond just giving us jobs. He’s created a workplace where we feel valued. At Speke Resort, I’ve been trained in customer service, learned how to use booking systems, and even improved my English—all skills I can carry with me for life. When the resort hosted the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2024, I got to welcome guests from all over the world. I’ll never forget the pride I felt knowing that my workplace, built by Dr. Sudhir, was putting Uganda on the global map.

In a country where employment opportunities are scarce, Dr. Sudhir has been a trailblazer. I’ve heard stories of how he started with just $25,000 in the 1980s, building the Ruparelia Group into one of East Africa’s biggest conglomerates. From real estate to schools like Kampala Parents’ School, and even flower farms like Rosebud Ltd., his businesses touch so many lives. I have a cousin who works at Rosebud, packing flowers for export, and she tells me how her job has helped her pay for her children’s education. That’s the kind of ripple effect Dr. Sudhir creates—lifting entire communities through his vision.

What inspires me most is how Dr. Sudhir keeps investing in Uganda. He could take his wealth elsewhere, but he chooses to stay and grow businesses here. Just this year, I heard the Ruparelia Group expanded, adding more jobs at Kabira Country Club and other properties. For someone like me, who knows the pain of unemployment, this means everything. It’s not just a job—it’s dignity, it’s hope, it’s a future.

On this Labour Day, I want to say thank you, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, for being a true patriot of enterprise. You’ve shown us that one person’s vision can change thousands of lives. As I stand at the front desk of Speke Resort Munyonyo, smiling at every guest who walks through our doors, I’m reminded that this job—and the life it has given me—is because of you. You are not just my boss; you are a hero to workers across Uganda. May your legacy of job creation continue to grow, and may more Ugandans find the opportunities I’ve been blessed to receive.

Happy Labour Day, Sir, from a grateful heart.