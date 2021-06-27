President Yoweri Museveni will be presiding over a virtual World Health Summit today Sunday at Munyonyo, this is according to his Senior Presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka.

The development puts to rest the rumour that Mr Museveni is critically ill.

On Saturday night, rumours started making rounds on social media claiming that the President was sick and that he had been flown to Germany for special medical treatment.

The allegation was further amplified by a tweet on a fake NTV Twitter handle which stated, “The President of Uganda, HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reportedly been airlifted to Germany in critical condition after suffering from breathing complications purportedly due to Covid-19, according to his private doctor Dr Monica Musenero….”

However, Nabusayi says the claim is fake news being orchestrated by people with idle minds

” @KagutaMuseveni is due to preside over a virtual World Health Summit today at Munyonyo. Please disregard claims by idle minds peddling this👇👇it’s #FakeNews @KennethOmona @OfwonoOpondo,” she tweeted on Sunday morning.

