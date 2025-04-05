The Busoga Kingdom leadership has finally broken its silence on the various claims and allegations that have been circulating on social media platforms and mainstream media.

The allegations and claims have been described as ‘caustic” language, which can have several negative effects on the Busoga Kingdom, which can harm the reputation of the Kingdom, its leaders, and its institutions. This can lead to a loss of public trust and confidence.

The kingdom, locally referred to as the ‘Obwakyabazinga Bwa Busoga’ (OBB) asserted its independence, stating unequivocally that it operates solely under the authority and leadership of His Majesty the Isebantu Kyabazinga, free from external control or influence.

Owekitibwa Dr. Joseph Muvawala, the Prime Minister (Katukiro) of Busoga Kingdom, has expressed concerns over the increasing use of inflammatory language and content that’s potentially turning the kingdom into a political battleground.

“… I would like to assure Abasoga and the rest of Ugandans that His Majesty William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV is in charge and control of the kingdom executing his duties as enshrined under the relevant legal regimes and Kisoga Culture and norms…”, reads in part a press release signed by Dr Muvawala.

This comes as a passionate appeal to the kingdom subjects urging stakeholders and members of the general public to ensure they promote unity and cohesion in whatever ways possible.

The four-page press release issued Friday, 4th March 2025, is in response to a series of social media comments taunting the kingdom leadership, including some from outside the kingdom.

“…His Majesty the Kyabazinga is concerned about not only the end results of the trend but also the risk of abuse of the freedom of speech under our Ugandan Laws…,” reads the press release.

The Katukiro says the Kyabazinga, HRH William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, has noted that these comments are counterproductive.

“…nobody is bigger than the kingdom, Busoga predates each of us, and it will exist after any of us, we shall do everything positive to preserve and protect that cherished identity and history…”Dr. Muvawala emphasized.

The Prime Minister’s press statement also addresses concerns about Kyabazinga’s whereabouts, explaining that His Majesty is engaged in various programs aimed at improving the lives of his people.

He says according to Kisoga culture and norms, the Kyabazinga does not seek permission from subjects when executing his duties, emphasizing that the king is fully in charge and committed to executing his duties as enshrined in the kingdom’s legal regimes and cultural norms.

Dr. Joseph Muvawala also used the press release to respond to inflammatory sectarian statements targeting the Deputy Second Prime Minister Owek Hajji Ahmed Noor Osman, emphasizing that the kingdom does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, religion, or politics.

Owek Dr Muvawala stresses that the actions and task executions of Osman who was born and bred in Kaliro (Bulamogi Chiefdom) are done with the approval of the Kyabazinga, implying that targeting Osman is equivalent to confronting the king directly.

It’s worth noting that the Busoga Kingdom has a rich history of promoting unity and cohesion, as evident in Kyabazinga’s 36th birthday celebrations, when he emphasized the importance of coming together for development.

Dr Muvawala also highlighted Busoga’s cosmopolitan history, shaped by migrations and the merger of eleven chiefdoms in 1919, stressing that every citizen should be welcomed in any part of the country, including Busoga.

Dr Muvawala’s release has also dismissed as misplaced and misleading, claims made by Rebecca Kadaga that President Yoweri Museveni was opposed to William Gabula Nadiope IV’s enthronement as the Busoga King.

According to Dr. Muvawala, President Museveni, has been a guardian to Gabula since his childhood, having worked closely with Gabula’s late father, Professor Wilson Kadhumbula, in government as a cabinet minister.

This relationship, he says, underscores the president’s support for Gabula’s leadership.

Moreover, Dr Muvawala emphasized that the president does not have a role in the election of the Kyabazinga, as the process is purely cultural, meaning that the decision to enthrone HRH Gabula IV was made by the Busoga Kingdom’s cultural institutions, without external influence.

In essence, Muvawala’s statement aims to set the record straight and reassure the public that President Museveni’s relationship with Gabula is one of support and guidance rather than opposition.

Dr Joseph Muvawala also addressed allegations of illegal sale and disposal of kingdom assets, dismissing them as baseless and assumption-driven.

He emphasized that land is crucial for the kingdom’s sustainability, but its management has been plagued by historical challenges, including the absence of title systems in Busoga.

He says the Busoga kingdom’s land security and tenure have been severely impacted since the abolition of kingdoms in 1967, adding that most of the land and property taken over by the government were later occupied by private individuals, sold off, or destroyed.

The press release by Dr Joseph Muvawala signifies a turning point after weeks of escalating tensions and allegations surrounding the kingdom.

The release now serves to shift attention away from unfounded allegations toward the kingdom’s development initiatives, promoting unity and progress.

What You Need To Know:

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, in a recent radio talk show, alleged that the kingdom she helped establish is now being used as a political launch pad against her by enemies of the kingdom.

Kadaga has also accused some officials of aligning with her rival, the Speaker Rt Hon Anita Among, implying a challenge to her influence in the kingdom.

Rebecca Kadaga, who also serves Minister for East African Community Affairs and Kamuli District Woman MP, is currently holding the position of NRM Vice Chairperson (Female).

A heated rivalry has been unfolding in Uganda’s political landscape as Rt. Hon. Anita Among, spouse of Budiope East MP and FUFA President Hon. Moses Magogo is reportedly set to challenge Rebecca Kadaga for the coveted NRM Vice Chairperson (Female) position.

This development has ignited a fierce contest, with Among seeking to claim the esteemed “Mama Busoga” title, seen as a badge of influence and legitimacy in the Busoga region.

The “Mama Busoga” title has long been synonymous with Kadaga, who has earned the admiration and reverence of the people of Busoga for her tireless efforts as a pro-Busoga leader.

Kadaga’s supporters, including radio presenters and reporters, have taken umbrage with Among’s bid, viewing it as a direct challenge to Kadaga’s legacy and authority.

It’s alleged that some MPs from Busoga who were formerly with Kadaga are now working with Anita Among to take over the NRM Vice Chairperson position.

The rivalry has escalated into an all-out media war, with supporters of both camps trading barbs and jabs.

Analysts fear that this animosity could intensify as the country gears up for the highly anticipated 2026 general elections.

A unified voice from commentators is urging Anita Among and Rebecca Kadaga to prioritize the kingdom’s well-being over personal ambitions.

By putting aside their differences, pundits say the two political giants can work together to drive progress and development in the region, ensuring a brighter future for the people of Busoga.