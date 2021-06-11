Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has confirmed that Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo is no longer part of the opposition political party after accepting to work for President Yoweri Museveni.

Ssebugwawo, the FDC deputy president was on Tuesday appointed by Museveni as State Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

On Thursday, the former Rubaga Division Mayor confirmed that she will be taking up her new job.

Now in a statement issued on Friday, Amuriat said that since Ssebugwawo has accepted to work with their ‘tormentor’, she ceases to be a member of the Najjanankumbi political outfit.

“Fellow Comrades of the FDC,

Warm greetings from Najjanankumbi.

As you are aware by now Owek. Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo formerly Deputy President has been appointed State Minister in the junta Administration. I can confirm that she has accepted the appointment and as a result has offended Article 12 of the FDC Constitution. She therefore ceases to be a member of FDC and has accordingly voluntarily relinquished her position as Deputy President,” Amuriat stated.

All of you will appreciate the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Owek. Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo put into the formation, growth and running of the party over the last more than 20 years of her political life. It is this political investment that she has out of her own volition chosen to abandon especially at this time when the struggle to free this country has reach a critical stage and requires all of us.”

Amuriat further disclosed that Ssebugwawo’s decision to move on was purely personal and the organs of FDC were never consulted.

” She now joins our former colleagues who earlier on parted ways with us leaving behind an even stronger party. My firm believe is that her departure although hurting the organization will not lead to our disintegration and should encourage us to even work harder in pursuit of our goals.”

He also appealed to the party diehards to desist from unnecessary attacks on the person of Ssebugwawo since it does not ass any value to their political mission and its not in their culture as FDC.

” After consultation with the Organs of the party, I will be appointing a caretaker Deputy President within a period of two weeks to replace her.

“To Mama Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo I wish you well in whatever you hope to achieve for your country using your new assignment. The FDC doors remain open to you and whoever left us before just in case you may wish to return.”

