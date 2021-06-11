RwandAir has suspended flights to Entebbe International Airport over surging cases of Covid-19.
The suspension took effect from 10th June, 2021 until further notice.
“RwandAir sincerely apologizes for the inconveniences caused,” RwandAir management said.
“Affected customers can rebook and fly at a later date, once flights resume at no additional cost or request a refund.”
RwandAir’s decision comes at a time when Uganda has over 5,7000 confirmed cumulative cases with 402 deaths.
