RwandAir has suspended flights to Entebbe International Airport over surging cases of Covid-19.

The suspension took effect from 10th June, 2021 until further notice.

“RwandAir sincerely apologizes for the inconveniences caused,” RwandAir management said.

“Affected customers can rebook and fly at a later date, once flights resume at no additional cost or request a refund.”

RwandAir’s decision comes at a time when Uganda has over 5,7000 confirmed cumulative cases with 402 deaths.

