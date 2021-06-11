State House has cautioned Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) against facilitating public movements across districts in disregard of the presidential directive aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.

In his June 6 address, President Yoweri Museveni announced a ban on public and private transport across districts. This was to take effect on 10th June to facilitate the return of school children to their homes.

The grace period ended yesterday.

It has however come to the attention of the authorities that some people traveling have been using some unauthorized travel permits reportedly issued by RDCs.

This has prompted Presidential Press Secretary Kirunda Faruk to issue a warning that the officials implicated will be reprimanded.

“RDCs allover the country are warned against issuing travel passes to the public. Whoever is issuing them is doing it illegally and will be prosecuted once arrested,” Kirunda said.

Also warned are police officers providing security at burials and other public functions attended by more than the 20 people authorized by the President.

For purposes of travel for specialized health emergencies, Kirunda says that district government hospitals/ health facilities are mandated to write for the patient and also provide a medical personnel to escort them to another referral facility.

He however noted that the government has already equiped most of its staff at their hospitals on how to handle most emergencies for purposes of managing public movements caused by health emergency situations.

