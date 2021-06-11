With Covid-19 continued onslaught on business ventures, we shall soon have a word to describe the fear of opening a new business entering the dictionary.

Covid-19 has created a dark cloud over many businesses that is scaring anyone hoping to open a startup.

This is not the case with cargo and logistics companies.

Benedict Lubowa Kiggundu, one of the brains behind Kaasamitala Cargo & Logistics Company limited says since Covid-19 put the world in semi shut down, the demand for cargo services have been going up.

It is limited movement of people across borders, and logistics companies are filling this gap – as more people demand for goods near and far – but unable to go there personally.

Kaasamitala Cargo and Logistics, is one of the companies with agents linking Uganda to China.

Mr Kiggundu says, “We have people who go to the markets and buy goods for our clients, package then and ship them.”

“Depending on whether they are coming through air or sea, one gets their goods at our offices,” he adds.

Before Covid-19, the number of people who frequented export markets such as Guangzhou city in China, was enormous. Airlines to china were always full, to and fro, until Covid19 knocked on the doors.

Where traders went on their own, did their own shopping and some cleared their own goods, today, logistics companies have taken over – and guess what – the cost of goods is coming down significantly.

Mr Kiggundu says that their experience with Kaasamitala clients tells them that Ugandans can now order for goods from anywhere in China and get them in less than five days at almost half the price of the Uganda market value of the same merchandise.

It is like anyone who wants to buy anything from China can do it without wasting money, time and effort going there.

Kaasamitala cargo and logistics ensures that clients can buy single or many items from any Chinese market at low prices – and send them to their offices in downtown Kampala on Totala Business Centre (TBC) facing Ham Shopping Centre on Level 1.

“With people running on shoestring budgets, many Ugandans would love to save a few monies off their purchases,” says Kiggundu the manager of this company. “We can bring you electronics, furniture, and other things at a fraction of the price in Downtown Kampala.

“You order, you get what you order for. Find goods at their offices in Kampala,” Kiggundu says.

Cargo businesses are increasingly becoming essential for any trade depending on foreign merchandise – and traders in items imported from China need companies like Kaasamitala to break the lockdown gridlock.

“For us, we help our clients small and big, to shop anything in China, ” he says. “We also help them clear taxes.”

Kaasamitala is one year in business. Actually, it started during Covid-19 season. However, their customer list keeps growing each day.

“There is no a better time to start a cargo and logistics company than now when people movement is so limited,” Kiggundu adds.

To contact Kaasamitala cargo and logistics:

Email: kaasamitalacargo@gmail.com

Telephone: 0394819130 (Uganda)

+8618520047536 (China – Aligaweesa)

Facebook Kaasamitala

