Government has secured billions of shillings to work on a section of roads in Kigezi region to uplift the tourism potential in the area.

This was revealed by state minister for finance David Bahati in his swearing in speech.

“We have already secured billions of shillings to construct and tarmac the Kabale – Lake Bunyonyi road and the Katuna – Muko – Kachwekano – Ryakarimira road,” Bahati said.

“These roads will boost production and tourism in our area.”

Government recently signed a financing agreement with African Development Bank valued at sh258.4b for upgrading the Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi/Kisoro Mgahinga Road.

Bahati also said: “We shall as well as provide two ferries on the lake to help our children and mothers who have for long risked their lives to use the small unsafe canoes in search of education and other social services.”

The minister said in the next five years the Government will target uplifting the 3.3 million Ugandans who are living in subsistence economy into a money economy.

Bahati was voted back to the 11th Parliament and said legislators will this time round target passing people-centred policies.

“In the 11th Parliament, we will continue to pursue and support causes and programmes geared towards lifting the 3.3million households in Uganda from subsistence into the money economy and improve their livelihood,” he said.

“We shall address the cause of improved service delivery to the people of Uganda and ensure that every coin appropriated is put to good use, delivers value for money and is fully accounted for in support of improved production and competitiveness for our country.”

Recently, media analysis indicated that Bahati was one of the ministers who defended government plans on the floor of Parliament.

The most recent project he defended was the parish model development plan.

“We will champion the deepening of regional integration and pan Africanism to broaden our markets for our goods and services and economic opportunities as well as strengthening the position and dignity of Africa in the international community,” Bahati said.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE