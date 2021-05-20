The Priest of Kitanga Parish in the Kabale Diocese Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda has cautioned the New Rukiga District Leadership against breaking the vows made during their swearing in ceremony that was held on Tuesday at Rwamucucu Subcounty Headquarters in Rushebeya Parish.

The new leadership that was sworn in today include the Rukiga District LC.5 Chairperson and LC.5 Councilors who took an oath to protect and uphold the constitution of Uganda and to give faithful services to the country .

Led by Rukiga District Female Youths Councilor Babra Ainebyoona, the councilors swore in the name of God that they will not communicate or reveal any confidential matters brought to them in the discharge of their official duties.

It’s on this note that Fr. Gaetano expressed concern that many leaders have failed to keep their vows because they usually take the swearing ceremony for granted. He asked the Rukiga District Councilors to always remember their vows and serve all people without discrimination, and prayed for them blessing.

In his maiden speech as the second Rukiga District LC.5 Chairperson Mbabazi Robert Kakwerere said he would work for the unity and reconciliation of Rukiga District leaders. He noted that there was a poor working relationship between the Former Rukiga District Chairperson and Former Members of Parliament. “That will not happen in my leadership,” said Kawkerere.

While speaking at the ceremony, the Rukiga District Chief Administrative Officer Eliab Ntarwete Begumya revealed that the Former District Chairperson Dr. Alexander Kampikaho handed over office two days ago. Mr. Begumya handed the office instruments to the New Chairman Kakwerere.

Meanwhile, the Rukiga District Resident Commissioner Purikeria Muhindo asked the new leaders to put aside their political differences and work for the people who elected them into power. She used the opportunity to deny the allegations that she supported a section of political aspirants in the previous election and offered them security and protection against their opponents.

