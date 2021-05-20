Rubanda East county legislator Henry Musasizi has called for teamwork among members of the ruling party-NRM and other politicians.

Musasizi made the plea while addressing the media after swearing in for a new term in office to represent his constituency in the 11th parliament.

Musasizi who doubles as the Rubanda District National Resistance Movement Vice Chairman, was sworn in on Wednesday .

He commended the people of Rubanda East for trusting him with votes to represent them again in the parliament of Uganda for the third term.

He added that in the last term he was able to lobby the government to secure funds that helped in the rehabilitation of roads, installation of electricity, improving Health services, extension of piped water to every parish and improving education standards, including supporting churches among other achievements and he promised to do more in this term.

