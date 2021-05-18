Police in Rukiga district have in their custody a man and his housemaid on allegations of killing a 17 old boy.

Elly Maate, the kigezi regional police spokesperson identified the deceased as Eric Kamukama 17, a resident of Kamuha cell, Kibanda parish Kamwezi sub- county in Rukiga district.

Maate noted on 14th may this year, the deceased allegedly stole Shs1.4 m belonging to Patrick Bikanyire and disappeared until yesterday on Monday when he was found at his mother’s home in the same area. The deceased was thereafter picked by Bikanyire ( arrested) with his goons and locked him in a store.

Maate added that the deceased tried to escape through the ventilator and was later caught then beaten to death by mob.

“Police led by Rukiga police DCID visited the scene, retrieved the body and took it to kabale regional referral hospital for postmortem and the case of murder by mob was recorded down at Rukiga police station under CRB244/2021 as investigations into the matter goes ahead,”Maate said.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE