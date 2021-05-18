Hip Hop stars Navio, Felista Da Superstar, Tucker HD among others have won big at MTN Pulse Hip Hop Awards 2021.

The 5th edition of this award gala went down virtually on Sunday due to Covid-19 restrictions. Winners in the 22 nomination categories were recognised and awarded over their outstanding roles in hip hop.

The annual MTN Pulse Hip Hop awards are aimed at recognizing and celebrating the growth of Hip Hop music genre and it’s actually one of the most sought out occasion because unlike other awards events, this particular function comes with a very fat envelop for every winner in each category.

Below is the full list of winners:

Male Artist of the Year

• Jim Nola MC

• Judas Rapknowledge Da Akbar – David And Goliath Fight (Winner)

• St. Maxi Mayne – Eno Mature

• Navio – Abaana Beeka

• Fik Fameica – Muko

Female Artist of the Year

• Recho Rey – Bwogana

• Felista Di SUPER STAR – I Can’t Breath

• Stone Age – Kyekimu

• M.C Yallah – Dunia (Winner)

East African Artist of the Year

• Khaligraph Jones – Tuma Kitu (Winner)

• Joh Makini – Dangerous

• Nyashinski – Lift Me Up

• Femi One – Utawezana

• King Kaka – Wajinga Nyinyi

Album of the Year

• Navio – Strength In Numbers (Winner)

• Lyrical G – Geezy

• M.C Yallah – Kubali

• Barna – Never Alone

Song of the Year

• Mun G – Bintwala

• Adrenalyn Muzik – Some Ka Money (Winner)

• GNL Zamba – Dear Hiphop

• Play01 – Holiday

• Fik Fameica – Muko

Video of the Year

• Naxa Dance (Winner)

• Sparo Ug – Heads Up

• Mr. Lean – Mini Skirt

Producer of the Year

• Dagg Mizzo The Ugandan Cypher – The Mith

• Aethan Mbikwasagwe – Flex D’Paper

• Reymacc – Fuego

• Mio Made – Navio Ft. Daddy Andre and Flex D’Paper

• Koz N’EFFECT Atamukutte – Lyrical G (Winner)

• 207 Dear Zamba (The Write Back)

Rap Fusion of the Year

• Amaaso (Urban Remix) – Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Feffe Bussi, The Mith & Dj Harold

• Bangi – Navio Ft. Daddy Andre And Flex D’Paper

• Zina – Keya Nemesis And Zex Bilangilangi

• Nalubale Project – Talent Africa Ft. All Stars (Winner)

The Collaboration of the Year

• Elijah Kitaka Feat. Sylvester And Abramz – Beera Powa

• Mr Lean Feat. Byg Ben Sukuya – Vvamuno

• Navio Ft. Flex D’Paper And Joh Makini – Abaana Beeka (Winner)

• 207 July Cypher

Lyricist of the Year

• The Mith – Ugandan Cypher (Winner)

• Judas Rapknowledge Da Akbar – African Warrior

• St. Maxi Mayne – Kukunku 3

• GNL Zamba – Dear Hip Hop

Mixtape of the Year / E.P

• Blixxack & Tucker – Open Time EP (Winner)

• Baru – Two Wavy

• J Wats – Eaze

• The Homey – The East African Boy

Sweet Sixteen

• Tucker HD – Monster (Winner)

• Blixxack – Monster

• Lagum – Monster

• Navio Feat. Khaligraph – Trophy Season

Hip-Hop Deejay of the Year

• Drop Out

• Slaughter Elly

• Dj Caccie

• Sal The Dj

• Dj Cisse

• Deejay Crim (Winner)

Northern Uganda Artist of the Year

• Toobi Smolz – Ikare Ni

• Judas Rapknowledge Da Akbar – Alok Kwona (Winner)

• Issaghad – Meditate

• Stayput – Abubang

• Skinnoh The GOAT – Blessed

• Tworthy Wyler – Kare

Western Uganda Artist of the Year

• Truth 256 – Chunda

• Lithan Mc – Abiri Abiri

• Crazie Wispa – Koyi Koyi (Winner)

• Freestyle Session 2 – Uzi Malcon Muzik

Eastern Uganda Artist of the Year

• Sparo Ug – Heads Up (Winner)

• Leumas Owabajaja – Smile Beneath A Tear

• AJ Stylz – 5am In T-Town

• BMG Music – Kwata

Central Uganda Artist of the Year

• Feffe Busi – Super Lady

• Gravity – Nyabo

• Felista Di Superstar – I Can’t Breath (Winner)

• Da Agent – Bamungamba

• Big Sam

Rookie of the Year

• Ghettoo Uppgrade – Ngbbf Remix

• Stone Age – Koyi Koyi (Winner)

• Dallas Plein – King Of 2020 Freestyle

• King Missy – Bloodline

• Stay Put – Abubang

• The Homie – East African Boy

Inspirational Song of the Year

• Flex D’ Paper – Mbikwasagwe (Winner)

• Vann Mesh – Mu Yesu Mulimu Work

• Stone Age – Dream On

• Chillz Kabejja – Abikolako

• Barna – Never Alone

• St. Maxi Mayne – Taata

Hip-Hop Media Personality of the Year

• Byg Kahuna

• Jaluo And Timothy Code

• The Mith And Dj Crim

• Still Breezy (Winner)

• Jokwiz

MTN Cypher Winner

• Charles Ameto

Hip-Hop Cares Recognition Certificate

• St. Nelly-Sade

Lifetime Achievement Award

• Prim N’ Propa

