For those that have followed Bobi Wine closely since late 2019, the name Bobi Young cannot be new in their ears.

A young man, whose love for the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader made him surrender his boda boda job to follow the man he called his role model the way Andrew and Simon Peter followed Jesus.

Dressing like Bobi Wine and spreading the revolutionary message in Luganda and a little Runyankore, Bobi Young truly became a symbol of pride among NUP fanatics.

Spending most of his time in confrontations with security and constant detentions, reports that he was a regime undercover planted to spy on Bobi Wine started making rounds. These were further helped by the fact that he had prior served as a crime preventer.

As for now, Bobi Young is among the many NUP activists languishing in the various detention facilities. As the memories of his heroic sacrifices to NUP begins to be forgotten and fade away, Bobi Wine has come out to lift the lid on this ‘ regime spy’ as many within NUP called him, and what he feels about him.

Below is what Bobi Wine wrote about his man Bobi Young:

Like many comrades we work with, Bobi Young faced so many attacks and negative propaganda from those who are always on a mission to detract, derail and destroy our mission to freedom. These propagandists spend all their time trying to manufacture all sorts of stories against comrades who spend all their time fighting for the freedom of our nation. And so, they called Bobi Young names and claimed he was planted by the state in our midst. They used his background as a former “crime preventer” to paint him as a spy. Using his tribe and ethnic origin, they claimed he is related to, and in touch with several people within the security forces! They claimed that he giving away comrades to be arrested, and made such other claims. One day Bobi Young called me. I have always know him to be very strong, but on that occasion he sounded very broken. I invited him home, and he looked very broken and worried. I noticed that the sustained propaganda against him had taken a toll on him. He could no longer know who trusted him because even some close comrades had started buying into the false narratives. He told me that he felt like giving up. He felt insecure. He felt untrusted. But I encouraged him and told him to be strong. I advised him to take off a few weeks and visit his old mother. But before long, the campaign started and he could not resist the urge to join the team. He put his life on the line for me and for the entire team. You just need to meet him to know his passion. And so today, I thought about him and all the challenges he has had to endure. Many times even while at Kitalya, he has been taken away from the prison to respond to other bogus charges against him in other courts. Yet in all this, he is still motivated by the dream that Uganda will change for better soon. Whenever you return from prison Bobi Young, I know you’ll read this post, and know that I am super proud of you. Many people owe you an apology.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE