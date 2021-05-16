The contest for the next Speaker of Parliament is gradually moving towards the boiling point with shocking events happening every the other day ahead of the May 24 elections.

The latest is that at least of 18 of the 28 MPs from Jacob Oulanyah’s Acholi Sub-region have openly professed their support for incumbent Rebecca Kadaga against their own.

Some of the defections that has re-energized Kadaga’s reelection bid include Hon Santa Okot, mother in-law to Oulanyah( mother to his divorced wife-Winnie Amoo). Okin PP Ojara, the Chairman of the Acholi Parliamentary Group has also opted for Kadaga. Catherine Lamwaka, also from Omoro District and wife to UPDF’s Gen.Charles Otema and sister in-law to NRM Deputy SG Richard Tadwong is another Acholi bigwig to have endorsed Kadaga’s reelection bid.

The news will come as a big blow to Oulanyah’s camp after reports circulating that Gen Yoweri Museveni has directed that the matter of the next Speaker should be handled by NRM pro Kadaga Caucus rather than the CEC which reportedly favors her deputy.

Here are some of the MPs from Acholi in bed with Kadaga;

1 Lilian Aber, Kitgum Woman MP

2 Catherine Lamwaka, Omoro Woman MP

3 Gilbert Olanya, Kilak South

4 Okin PP Ojara, Chua West

5 Lucy Akello , Amuru Woman MP

6 Amos Okot, Agago County

7 Santa Okot, Aruu North

8 Komakech Christopher, Aruu South

9 Peter Okot, Tochi County

10 Sharon Laker, Gulu Northern Province Capital

11 Denis Onekalit Amere, Kitgum Municipality

12 Judith Achan, Nwoya District Woman MP

13 Tony Want, Nwoya County

Here is what they have each had to say in praise of Kadaga’s suitability for the Speakership job;

Laker Sharon, Gulu, Northern Province Capital

Gender is an indispensable aspect of development and democracy. A strong woman, Rebecca Kadaga as Speaker is a sine qua non for the two important ingredients.

Denis Onekalit Amere, Kitgum Municipality

The current political environment strongly demands that Rebecca Kadaga should remain the Speaker of Parliament. Parliament is the only hope for now and we need someone up to the challenging task.

Tony Awny, Nwoya

Rebecca Kadaga has remained a national figure and an inspiration to many people across the country. We support her to continue with piloting the Parliament of Uganda.

Achan Judith: Nwoya Woman MP

Rebecca Kadaga has positioned herself as a champion of social justice and rule of law. I will vote for her for the Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Geoffrey Okello: Nwoya

Quality leadership defines Rebecca Kadaga and she has my vote comes May 24, 2021. I confide in her commitments.

Lillian Aber: Kitgum District Woman MP

I trust my vote in Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga. She earnestly supported youth agenda and I witnessed it as a former youth leader. Kadaga for youth and women agenda.

Catherine Lamwaka; Omoro district

I have already voted for Rebecca Kadaga longtime and only waiting for vote counting on 24th.

She is the most stable on the steering wheel of the Legislature. She is also the wife of the powerful Reserve Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Otema Awany.

Gilbert Olanya: Kilak South

The best speaker we’ve ever heard and we shall continue having is Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga. We’re over 300 MPs volunteered to mobilize votes for her.

Okin PP Ojara: Chua West

Parliament is in the safe hands with Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga. We fully support her because of her being a genuine and trusted Speaker.

Lucy Akello: Amuru Woman MP

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga is a gift to Uganda. On May 24, 2021 we shall give her the birthday gift of the Speaker of 11th Parliament and we trust she will always deliver.

Okot Amos; Agago County

I served in the 9th Parliament and surely enjoyed working with Madam Rebecca Kadaga as our Speaker. I want her to remain Speaker and I will vote for her on May 24, 2021.

Santa Okot; Aruu North County

I have declared my support for Rebecca Kadaga & decided to volunteer to mobilize for her votes. She must get 90%. We trust in her.

Christopher Komakech: Aruu South

The young people trust in Rebecca Kadaga as the incorruptible, solid and fantastic Speaker of Parliament. We believe in her and going to massively vote for her.

Peter Okot: Tochi County

Purely based on my 5 years as a Member of Parliament, I declare my support for Rebecca Kadaga. She is a leader of value and dedication to her duties without fear or favor.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE