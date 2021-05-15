Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Don Wanyama has announced a 4 per cent salary increment for all staff.

Wanyama made the revelation during a meeting with the media house’s employees on Friday.

“Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama announces 4 per cent salary increment for all staff as he kicks off his tenure at the country’s most trusted media house,” The New Vision tweeted.

In April this year,Wanyama was appointed CEO of Vision Group replacing Robert Kabushenga.

Kabushenga resigned from his position in January this year.

Before joining Vision Group, Wanyama was serving as President Museveni’s Senior Presidential Press Secretary.

The Chairman of Vision Group, Patrick Ayota announced the decision of the Board to appoint Wanyama as Managing Director/CEO of the Company.

Wanyama is a trained teacher and journalist who first ventured out as a teacher of English Language and Literature in English before joining the media (The New Vision) as a sub-editor.

He then moved to the Daily Monitor newspaper in 2008 where he was promoted from a deputy chief sub-editor to chief sub-editor before being appointed managing editor in May 2013.

He left Daily Monitor after accusations of sanctioning an opinion poll which was deemed as pro- Museveni.

In 2016, after serving in the office of the NRM Chairman who is also the President, Wanyama was appointed the President’s spokesperson.

