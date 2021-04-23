The Minister of state for Primary Healthcare, Joyce Moriku Kaducu has assured the country that government is handling the Covid-19 outbreak in St. Mary’s Hospital, Lacor in Gulu district.

She said that a response team from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation has been sent to respond to the situation.

“The country is faced with a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. On Wednesday, we carried out tests and registered 54 positive cases. Out of these, Gulu alone registered 42,” Moriku said.

The minister added that following the outbreak in Lacor, government is now putting interventions in all nursing and secondary schools to mitigate further spread of the virus.

“When we carried out inspections after institutions of learning opened, we discovered that Standard Operating Procedures were being observed but over time, learners have stopped observing them,” she said.

The Minister pledged to ensure the SOPs are enforced saying that students who are infected have been isolated and dormitories and classrooms fumigated.

Moriku’s reassurance follows a matter of national importance raised by Gulu Municipality MP, Lyndro Komaketch who warned that if the situation is not contained, the virus will spread in the whole Northern region.

“Over 30 per cent of the students in St. Mary’s Lacor training hospital have tested positive to the Covid-19. There is an alarm for urgent response,” Komaketch said.

He advised the Ministry of Health to have a rapid response intervention to the situation.

