Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has confirmed that Bobi Wine’s newly acquired Toyota Land cruiser V8 is an armored car.

Early this month, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi handed over his cat to URA for re-evaluation.

The car was delivered to the tax body offices in Nakawa by Bobi Wine’s lawyers Wameli and Company Advocates.

Bobi Wine’s move followed a letter dated 8th April, 2021 from URA’s Commissioner of Customs Asadu Kisitu ordering the former to take his car for re-assessment.

Now after the procedure, the tax body has confirmed that the unit is armored.

“The details of Ballistic protection were confirmed as 90 mm for the window upper plate glass and 6 mm for the bottom Hull,” URA told Bobi Wine’s lawyers in a letter dated 22nd April, 2021.

“It was also established that the declaration made vide Customs reference UGCWH C 54 of 12th February 2021 did bare false hoods of clearing it as a normal vehicle yet it was armored contrary to Sections 203 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.”

URA further told Wameli & Co. Advocates that after the re-assessement, customs re-valued the motor vehicle using alternative methods of valuation and appraised a customs value of $166,700/= (United States Dollars One hundred sixty six thousand only); with tax payable of UGX 337,698,776.25/= (Uganda Shillings Three hundred thirty seven million six hundred ninety eight thousand seven hundred seventy six only).

“Please advise your client to liaise with the office of the Assistant Commissioner Enforcement who by copy hereof is requested to facilitate payment of due taxes and release of your client’s vehicle accordingly.”

