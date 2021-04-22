Controversial social and political activist Dr Stella Nyanzi is back in Uganda after spending over two months in exile.

The revelation was made by the former Makerere University research fellow on Thursday.

“It is great to be back home in Uganda. Thank you Kenya for being good to my family!Every human being deserves a holiday far from the madding crowd,” she posted on her Facebook page.

In February this year, Nyanzi along with her three children fled to Nairobi, Kenya after citing political persecution by President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

Nyanzi, a former research fellow at Makerere University who ran for Kampala Woman MP seat in the January 14th polls, arrived in Nairobi by bus.

“The abductions and detentions of political actors were getting closer to me; my children have been targets of police trailing. I just left prison in February last year and I don’t want to go back,” Nyanzi noted.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE