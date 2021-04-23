Women who served Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II while at Capital Shoppers supermarket Ntinda have confirmed that the King of Buganda was fine and steady.

On April 13, when Kabaka showed up to celebrate his 66th birthday at Bulange Mengo, his not so good health shocked the public. His movements seemed not to be the usual ones, this became obvious to many in attendance and others watching on TVs that he was not well.

And a video of him struggling to breathe properly and also cut his own cake which made rounds on social media made it worse thus forcing the public to start blaming the mengo officials for not caring about the health of the Kabaka.

Some netizens started questioning why the kingdom allowed their beloved king to attend the event when he was in frail condition. However, sources revealed that if the kabaka had not attended, then this would confirm the speculation that he was very sick or dead like some people had announced. So, it was agreed that he should come out because surely no one would believe anything if the person celebrating his birthday didn’t attend his party in person.

The following day, after the birthday celebrations, Kabaka Mutebi went for shopping at Capital Shoppers Ntinda.

Nasali Safinah one of the cashiers at Capital Shoppers where the video showing him moving out of the supermarket revealed that the Buganda King looked fine when he showed up for shopping.

While speaking to journalists, Nasali said that it was not a doctored video because it was the Kabaka himself who had come to buy some things from the Supermarket.

“I’m also among the people who were worried about Kabaka’s health but when he entered the supermarket, my friends called me. At first I did not believe it that it was our Kabaka becuse he was filled with joy, and he was looking fine and strong,” she said.

“The Kabaka was okay because he was walking at the same pace with his escorts. Allegations that he was not him are not true because the first time he came here I was the one who served him so I know him.”

Arihatuzuka Allelia the cashier who served the Kabaka also confirmed that kabaka was fine.

“I’m the one who served him, I looked at his face and he was fine and ok. We were happy to see him.”

A few days ago, the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga revealed that the king was suffering from allergies.

He also dispelled rumours that the cultural leader was poisoned.

