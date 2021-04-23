Singer Lydia ‘Nabawanuka’ Jazmine has come out to clarify her working relationship with the Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda.

On Tuesday, Jazmine shared photos on her Facebook page signing a contract with Ykee Benda at the latter’s studio (Mpaka Studios) before captioning them, “God has been so good to me. Here’s to more achievements. Something Big coming… signed and sealed! Out for this one, LJ @mpakarecords on it, #Feeling.”

The post left many of her followers thinking that she had put pen to paper with Ykee’s Mpaka Records label.

But this wasn’t the case as Jazmine later came out and clarified on the matter. She said that the contract she was signing was just an endorsement deal which she’s going to work on with Ykee Benda and Mpaka Records.

“CLARIFICATION POST: The contract signed is a Big endorsement deal of a new product to be revealed and launched soon. Mpaka Records is the booking Agent of the product. Also Ykee Benda is a part of the endorsement deal too,” the singer noted.

“The pictures were taken during the signing process at Mpaka studios. I’m not signed under any record label; I am still working with my team. Thank you.”

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE