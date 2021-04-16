Thugs have broken into the ancestral home of the Late Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. The incident took place on Friday morning at 1am.

This has been revealed by Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire.

“The territorial Police of Nagalama are investigating an incident of aggravated robbery that occurred today around 1am at the ancestral home of the Late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga located at Kyabakadde village, Kyabakade Parish in Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District,”Owoyesigire said.

Owoyesigire further noted that the thugs, more than 15 in number had pangas, sticks and breaking implements.

“They gained entry of the Late Archbishop’s residence after cutting the perimeter fence,” said Owoyesigire.

“They attacked the occupants in the house and robbed mobile phones, cash totaling to Shs250,000 from two victims. The suspects later tied the victims before they fled.”

The police recovered some exhibits from the crime scene and also arrested a suspect.

“A hunt for the rest is ongoing.The suspect, who lives in the same home, went missing during the robbery. He resurfaced at 6:00am, creating suspicion that he might have been behind the robbery,” said Owoyesigire

Dr. Lwanga, 68, was found dead in his house early this month.

Post mortem reports would later on indicate that he succumbed to a heart problem arising from a blood clot.

